Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Journalist Accused of Insulting Maratha Kings

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis refuted claims that police are protecting Nagpur journalist Prashant Koratkar, accused of making offensive remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Koratkar, facing allegations of hate speech, is reportedly in Dubai. His anticipatory bail was denied by a Kolhapur court, intensifying the search for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:53 IST
Controversy Erupts: Journalist Accused of Insulting Maratha Kings
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday dismissed claims that the police are providing protection to Nagpur journalist Prashant Koratkar. Koratkar stands accused of making derogatory statements against Maratha leaders Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Fadnavis addressed the media, advising them to verify facts before reporting. He assured that law enforcement is actively searching for Koratkar and will take necessary actions regardless of his location, including Dubai.

The controversy heightened after photos of Koratkar allegedly in the Middle East emerged online, fueling speculation he was evading arrest. Following these events, a Kolhapur court denied his anticipatory bail, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025