Controversy Erupts: Journalist Accused of Insulting Maratha Kings
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis refuted claims that police are protecting Nagpur journalist Prashant Koratkar, accused of making offensive remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Koratkar, facing allegations of hate speech, is reportedly in Dubai. His anticipatory bail was denied by a Kolhapur court, intensifying the search for him.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday dismissed claims that the police are providing protection to Nagpur journalist Prashant Koratkar. Koratkar stands accused of making derogatory statements against Maratha leaders Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.
Fadnavis addressed the media, advising them to verify facts before reporting. He assured that law enforcement is actively searching for Koratkar and will take necessary actions regardless of his location, including Dubai.
The controversy heightened after photos of Koratkar allegedly in the Middle East emerged online, fueling speculation he was evading arrest. Following these events, a Kolhapur court denied his anticipatory bail, underscoring the seriousness of the charges against him.
