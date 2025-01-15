Border Talks Boosts India-Bangladesh Coordination Amidst Fencing Disputes

In a key border coordination meeting on Wednesday, India and Bangladesh addressed pressing bilateral concerns including the controversial Single Row Fence (SRF) initiative, amidst objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). This high-level discussion unfolded at Benapole, aiming to bolster cooperation between the neighboring countries.

The meeting, led by senior officials Tarni Kumar of India's BSF and Col Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury of BGB, tackled issues ranging from human trafficking and cattle smuggling to illegal migration, underscoring the strain these issues have placed on bilateral ties in recent months. The SRF has been particularly contentious, with concerns about its impact on local livelihoods and connectivity.

Both nations emphasized development projects in border areas, agreeing to pursue joint efforts for the welfare of residents in this sensitive zone. As tensions surrounding fencing projects escalate, with Bangladesh expressing dissatisfaction over consultation processes, the talks underscored the need for continued collaboration to preserve the integrity of India-Bangladesh relations.

