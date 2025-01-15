Left Menu

Court to Hear Case Against Amit Shah Over Controversial Remarks

A local court has recorded a petitioner’s statement seeking action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly offensive remarks about B R Ambedkar. The case’s next hearing is set for January 23. The petitioner, Ramkhelavan, sought police action which failed, prompting him to approach the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:24 IST
A local court took significant steps Wednesday by recording the statement of a petitioner who is pursuing legal action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The dispute arises from Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar made during a parliamentary session, which were deemed offensive by the petitioner.

The complainant, known as Ramkhelavan from Bankepur Saraiya, claims the remarks have injured the sentiments of millions. Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 23 after taking the petitioner's testimony into account.

In the absence of a police response, Ramkhelavan, alongside Bahujan Samaj Party members, turned to the court for recourse. According to his lawyer, Jaiprakash, necessary evidence, such as media reports and a video record, has been submitted to support the claim.

