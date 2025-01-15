Rising Terror Threats: Holmgren's Call for Vigilance
Brett Holmgren, Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, faces one of the deadliest US attacks in years, spurred by extremist motivations. As global terrorism threats rise, the NCTC plays a key role in combatting them. Holmgren emphasizes vigilance and intelligence efforts, especially with rising threats in Africa and Syria.
On New Year's Day, a deadly attack unfolded in New Orleans, claiming 14 lives. Brett Holmgren, Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, quickly mobilized efforts to assist the FBI, marking one of the deadliest attacks on US soil in recent years.
The rise in global terrorism threats poses challenges for the US. Holmgren cites various factors such as conflicts in the Middle East and migration issues that exacerbate this situation. He highlights the significant threat of the Islamic State's Khorasan branch in Afghanistan.
The NCTC, established post-9/11, remains a crucial hub for counterterrorism efforts. Holmgren underscores the importance of vigilance and continued US counterterrorism initiatives to prevent future attacks, warning against complacency despite the lowered risk of a large-scale attack.
