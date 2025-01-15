Left Menu

Rising Terror Threats: Holmgren's Call for Vigilance

Brett Holmgren, Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, faces one of the deadliest US attacks in years, spurred by extremist motivations. As global terrorism threats rise, the NCTC plays a key role in combatting them. Holmgren emphasizes vigilance and intelligence efforts, especially with rising threats in Africa and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mclean | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:44 IST
Rising Terror Threats: Holmgren's Call for Vigilance
  • Country:
  • United States

On New Year's Day, a deadly attack unfolded in New Orleans, claiming 14 lives. Brett Holmgren, Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, quickly mobilized efforts to assist the FBI, marking one of the deadliest attacks on US soil in recent years.

The rise in global terrorism threats poses challenges for the US. Holmgren cites various factors such as conflicts in the Middle East and migration issues that exacerbate this situation. He highlights the significant threat of the Islamic State's Khorasan branch in Afghanistan.

The NCTC, established post-9/11, remains a crucial hub for counterterrorism efforts. Holmgren underscores the importance of vigilance and continued US counterterrorism initiatives to prevent future attacks, warning against complacency despite the lowered risk of a large-scale attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025