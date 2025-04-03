DMK's Legal Showdown: Waqf Bill Sparks Controversy
Tamil Nadu's CM, M K Stalin, opposes the passage of the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, claiming it threatens religious harmony. DMK plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court while AIADMK supports the move. BJP members protested, accusing DMK of using the issue for political gains.
Taking a firm stand against the recently passed Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and DMK leader, M K Stalin, announced legal action in the Supreme Court, citing threats to religious harmony.
While the opposition AIADMK expressed support for DMK's stance, BJP members walked out from the Assembly, protesting what they perceived as political posturing by DMK. Stalin criticized the midnight passage of the Bill, claiming it undermines the constitutional framework.
The AIADMK echoed concerns, demanding the Bill's recall, while BJP leaders accused DMK of divisive tactics aimed at securing minority votes in future elections. The contentious legislation remains a flashpoint in regional and national politics.
