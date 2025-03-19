Zero Tolerance: Terrorism Declines by 71% Under Modi's Regime
Under the Modi government, there has been a 71% reduction in terror incidents. Minister Nityanand Rai attributes this to a zero-tolerance policy and amendments allowing the NIA to investigate abroad. The government continues to focus on eliminating terrorism through strategic legislative changes and expanding investigative authority.
- Country:
- India
In a striking revelation, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai announced a significant 71% reduction in terror-related incidents within the country under the current Modi administration. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he emphasized a firm zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism as a key factor in this decline.
Rai highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism through enhanced investigative measures, including the amended NIA Act allowing the National Investigative Agency to pursue cases internationally. This strategic expansion has been instrumental in addressing attacks on Indian embassies and consulates abroad.
The minister also refuted allegations against the NIA, calling them unfounded, and informed the house about 157 resolved cases with a high conviction rate. New special courts have been established to expedite terror case proceedings as the government aims to further diminish terrorist activities on domestic soil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
