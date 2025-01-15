In a startling revelation, a senior Iranian official has admitted that Israel successfully planted explosives within Iran's nuclear centrifuge platforms. This marks the first acknowledgment of the degree of Israeli infiltration in Iran's nuclear programme.

The disclosure by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's vice president for strategic affairs, underscores the sophisticated sabotage operations targeting the Islamic Republic amid Western sanctions. The revelation aims to address public concern over challenges faced by the Iranian government.

The news comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, after Israel's recent strikes during the Israel-Hamas conflict and as Iran continues to enrich uranium closer to weapons-grade levels.

