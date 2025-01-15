Left Menu

Exposed: Israeli Sabotage in Iran's Nuclear Programme

Iranian official Mohammad Javad Zarif revealed that Israel planted explosives in Iran's nuclear centrifuge units. The acknowledgment follows sabotage attacks by Mossad on Iranian facilities, highlighting vulnerabilities in Iran's nuclear programme amid ongoing Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:01 IST
In a startling revelation, a senior Iranian official has admitted that Israel successfully planted explosives within Iran's nuclear centrifuge platforms. This marks the first acknowledgment of the degree of Israeli infiltration in Iran's nuclear programme.

The disclosure by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's vice president for strategic affairs, underscores the sophisticated sabotage operations targeting the Islamic Republic amid Western sanctions. The revelation aims to address public concern over challenges faced by the Iranian government.

The news comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, after Israel's recent strikes during the Israel-Hamas conflict and as Iran continues to enrich uranium closer to weapons-grade levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

