Exposed: Israeli Sabotage in Iran's Nuclear Programme
Iranian official Mohammad Javad Zarif revealed that Israel planted explosives in Iran's nuclear centrifuge units. The acknowledgment follows sabotage attacks by Mossad on Iranian facilities, highlighting vulnerabilities in Iran's nuclear programme amid ongoing Western sanctions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a startling revelation, a senior Iranian official has admitted that Israel successfully planted explosives within Iran's nuclear centrifuge platforms. This marks the first acknowledgment of the degree of Israeli infiltration in Iran's nuclear programme.
The disclosure by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's vice president for strategic affairs, underscores the sophisticated sabotage operations targeting the Islamic Republic amid Western sanctions. The revelation aims to address public concern over challenges faced by the Iranian government.
The news comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, after Israel's recent strikes during the Israel-Hamas conflict and as Iran continues to enrich uranium closer to weapons-grade levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- Zarif
- sabotage
- nuclear
- centrifuges
- Mossad
- enrichment
- sanctions
- explosives
ALSO READ
IAEA Advances Human Resource Development for Sustainable Nuclear Power Expansion
India and Pakistan Share Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Tense Relations
Renewed Push for Nuclear Talks Amid Rising Tensions
Nuclear Neighbors: India-Pakistan Continue Decades-Old Agreement
Iran to Resume Nuclear Talks with Europe in Geneva