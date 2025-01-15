China Criticizes U.S. Trade Controls
China opposes new U.S. trade controls affecting semiconductor exports and Chinese vehicles, citing infringement on Chinese companies' rights. The Chinese commerce ministry plans countermeasures to protect sovereignty, security, and development interests.
- China
China has expressed strong opposition to the recent trade control measures imposed by the U.S. government, as stated by the Chinese commerce ministry on Wednesday.
The U.S. measures include restrictions on semiconductor exports and limitations on Chinese vehicle manufacturing, actions which the ministry claims infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
The Chinese ministry further announced plans to implement countermeasures aimed at safeguarding China's sovereignty, security, and development interests in response to these U.S. actions.
