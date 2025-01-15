Hypnotic Heist: Arrest of Iran Nationals in Gurugram

In a striking twist of events, Gurugram police have nabbed two Iranian nationals accused of swindling a shop owner using purported hypnotic methods. The arrest ensued after the victim lodged a complaint stating that three foreigners visited his money exchange shop on January 9 and allegedly hypnotized him before duping him out of Rs 45,000.

According to law enforcement officials, the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan and Ghulam, were caught on Monday and have been linked to a series of financial frauds. The police investigation has unveiled that the duo did not possess legal documents for their stay in India, thereby raising further suspicions about their activities.

Police managed to confiscate Rs 9,000 in cash, an assortment of foreign currency, a duplicate number plate, and a vehicle from the suspects. Authorities confirmed that the inquiry remains ongoing as they seek to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)