Left Menu

Hypnotic Heist: Arrest of Iran Nationals in Gurugram

Two Iran nationals have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly defrauding a shop owner of Rs 45,000 by using hypnotic techniques. The suspects were apprehended by police following a complaint filed by the victim. Investigations revealed the accused lack valid documents and have been involved in similar financial frauds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:18 IST
Hypnotic Heist: Arrest of Iran Nationals in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking twist of events, Gurugram police have nabbed two Iranian nationals accused of swindling a shop owner using purported hypnotic methods. The arrest ensued after the victim lodged a complaint stating that three foreigners visited his money exchange shop on January 9 and allegedly hypnotized him before duping him out of Rs 45,000.

According to law enforcement officials, the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan and Ghulam, were caught on Monday and have been linked to a series of financial frauds. The police investigation has unveiled that the duo did not possess legal documents for their stay in India, thereby raising further suspicions about their activities.

Police managed to confiscate Rs 9,000 in cash, an assortment of foreign currency, a duplicate number plate, and a vehicle from the suspects. Authorities confirmed that the inquiry remains ongoing as they seek to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025