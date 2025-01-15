Hypnotic Heist: Arrest of Iran Nationals in Gurugram
Two Iran nationals have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly defrauding a shop owner of Rs 45,000 by using hypnotic techniques. The suspects were apprehended by police following a complaint filed by the victim. Investigations revealed the accused lack valid documents and have been involved in similar financial frauds.
- Country:
- India
In a striking twist of events, Gurugram police have nabbed two Iranian nationals accused of swindling a shop owner using purported hypnotic methods. The arrest ensued after the victim lodged a complaint stating that three foreigners visited his money exchange shop on January 9 and allegedly hypnotized him before duping him out of Rs 45,000.
According to law enforcement officials, the accused, identified as Rizwan Khan and Ghulam, were caught on Monday and have been linked to a series of financial frauds. The police investigation has unveiled that the duo did not possess legal documents for their stay in India, thereby raising further suspicions about their activities.
Police managed to confiscate Rs 9,000 in cash, an assortment of foreign currency, a duplicate number plate, and a vehicle from the suspects. Authorities confirmed that the inquiry remains ongoing as they seek to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained, Fake ID Racket Uncovered
Delhi Police Deports 11 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals
Eight Pakistani Nationals Sentenced for Massive Drug Seizure
Thief Caught Snoozing After Boozy Break-In at Telangana Wine Shop
Mumbai court sentences eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years imprisonment in 2015 drugs seizure case.