Thief Apologizes in Letter After Stealing from Shop on Ram Navami
In Madhya Pradesh, a thief left a letter apologizing for stealing Rs 2.45 lakh from a shop due to overwhelming debt during Ram Navami. The thief promised to return the money within six months and emphasized his desperation, asking for forgiveness from the shop owner.
- India
A unique case of theft occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, where a man left behind an apology letter after stealing Rs 2.45 lakh from a shop on Ram Navami.
The shop in Jamidar Mohalla, belonging to Jujar Ali Bohra, was targeted during the night by the thief who left a typed letter explaining his dire financial situation and commitment to repay within six months.
The police revealed that the thief urged understanding, citing pressure from creditors and his acute need to resort to theft, despite not wanting to turn to such measures.
