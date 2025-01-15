Ceasefire Hopes Loom in Gaza: A Fragile Path to Peace

In Qatar, negotiators teeter on the brink of a landmark ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, possibly concluding 15 months of relentless conflict in Gaza.

An Israeli official mentioned that Hamas had initially consented to a ceasefire and hostage return proposal set forth by Qatari negotiators. However, a detailed response from Hamas remains pending.

The complex plan envisions a phased ceasefire, facilitating the return of hostages and a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, yet the recent escalation of Israeli attacks underscores the fragile nature of this truce.

