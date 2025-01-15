Ceasefire Hopes Loom in Gaza: A Fragile Path to Peace
Negotiators in Qatar are close to finalizing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, potentially ending 15 months of conflict in Gaza. The tentative plan involves hostages' release and Israeli withdrawal from areas in Gaza. Despite ongoing negotiations, Israel's recent military actions have cast uncertainty on achieving peace.
In Qatar, negotiators teeter on the brink of a landmark ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, possibly concluding 15 months of relentless conflict in Gaza.
An Israeli official mentioned that Hamas had initially consented to a ceasefire and hostage return proposal set forth by Qatari negotiators. However, a detailed response from Hamas remains pending.
The complex plan envisions a phased ceasefire, facilitating the return of hostages and a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, yet the recent escalation of Israeli attacks underscores the fragile nature of this truce.
