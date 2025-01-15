Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Highlights Rising Threat of Non-State Actors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the rising threat of non-state actors using terrorism. He highlighted the need for strength to maintain peace and emphasised India’s focus on self-reliance and modernisation to achieve strategic autonomy. Singh also discussed efforts to boost military strength in alignment with India's 2047 vision.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:30 IST
Defence Minister
  Country:
  India

In a recent statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concerns over non-state actors, who are increasingly employing terrorism as a means of disruption globally.

Speaking at the 77th Army Day event, Singh outlined the escalating unpredictability of future conflicts, emphasizing the importance of strength and self-reliance for maintaining peace.

He reiterated the Ministry of Defence's commitment to modernizing India's armed forces and supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

