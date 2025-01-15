Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Nationwide Overhaul of Court Washroom Facilities

The Supreme Court has mandated state governments and Union territories to provide adequate and accessible public toilet facilities across court premises for all genders and PwDs. Highlighting the importance of maintaining hygiene and privacy, a plan involving various high court committees has been set to ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:34 IST
The Supreme Court has issued significant directives to state governments and Union territories, mandating the availability of adequate public toilet facilities in court premises nationwide. This decision aims to ensure gender-inclusive access and maintain essential hygiene standards.

The order, stemming from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Rajeeb Kalita, emphasizes the absence of basic amenities as a breach of the right to life and dignity under the Constitution. The court underlined the necessity of providing separate toilets for men, women, disabled, and transgender individuals.

In response, high courts will form committees to strategize and oversee the construction and maintenance of these facilities. The judiciary also highlighted the need for sustained government funding to uphold sanitation standards, reflecting its commitment to a respectful judicial environment.

