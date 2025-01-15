Odisha Woman's Protest: Lover Accused of Breach of Promise and Theft

In Odisha's Jajpur district, a young woman staged a protest outside her lover's locked residence on Wednesday, demanding marriage. She claims he had promised to wed her before starting a physical relationship, only to later flee with cash and jewelry.

The 22-year-old also filed a police complaint against her 25-year-old lover, accusing him of taking several lakhs worth of cash and jewelry. The police have launched an investigation and sought the accused and his family, who remain elusive.

The incident unfolded after the couple returned to their village, having eloped to New Delhi. The woman's protest emerged following the swift departure of the man. She claimed he exploited her under false promises, compelling her to seek justice through a dharna.

