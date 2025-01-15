Left Menu

Odisha Woman's Protest: Lover Accused of Breach of Promise and Theft

A 22-year-old woman in Odisha protested outside her lover's locked home, accusing him of promising marriage, theft of cash and jewelry, and subsequently fleeing. She lodged a police complaint, leading to an investigation and a manhunt for the 25-year-old lover and his family.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In Odisha's Jajpur district, a young woman staged a protest outside her lover's locked residence on Wednesday, demanding marriage. She claims he had promised to wed her before starting a physical relationship, only to later flee with cash and jewelry.

The 22-year-old also filed a police complaint against her 25-year-old lover, accusing him of taking several lakhs worth of cash and jewelry. The police have launched an investigation and sought the accused and his family, who remain elusive.

The incident unfolded after the couple returned to their village, having eloped to New Delhi. The woman's protest emerged following the swift departure of the man. She claimed he exploited her under false promises, compelling her to seek justice through a dharna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

