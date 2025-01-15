Left Menu

TMC's Banerjee Vows Action Amid Fatal Hospital Controversy

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee pledges strict action after a woman dies and others fall critically ill allegedly due to expired IV fluid in a state hospital. The government initiates a CID probe and forms a committee to investigate, emphasizing that justice will prevail regardless of political ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:04 IST
Amid controversy over the death of a woman at a state-run hospital allegedly due to expired IV fluid, TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee assured strict measures against those found negligent, regardless of political alliances. This statement follows the government's CID probe order into the tragic incident.

Banerjee highlighted the state's commitment to accountability, citing the formation of a probe committee and police action against the accused. The senior TMC leader stressed that any error leading to a mother's death during childbirth warrants serious consequences, setting an important precedent.

Speaking at a health camp in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee defended the state's healthcare achievements since TMC took power in 2011, contrasting them with central initiatives. He dismissed claims about crumbling state health infrastructure, emphasizing continuous governmental efforts toward public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

