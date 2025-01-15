TMC's Banerjee Vows Action Amid Fatal Hospital Controversy
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee pledges strict action after a woman dies and others fall critically ill allegedly due to expired IV fluid in a state hospital. The government initiates a CID probe and forms a committee to investigate, emphasizing that justice will prevail regardless of political ties.
- Country:
- India
Amid controversy over the death of a woman at a state-run hospital allegedly due to expired IV fluid, TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee assured strict measures against those found negligent, regardless of political alliances. This statement follows the government's CID probe order into the tragic incident.
Banerjee highlighted the state's commitment to accountability, citing the formation of a probe committee and police action against the accused. The senior TMC leader stressed that any error leading to a mother's death during childbirth warrants serious consequences, setting an important precedent.
Speaking at a health camp in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee defended the state's healthcare achievements since TMC took power in 2011, contrasting them with central initiatives. He dismissed claims about crumbling state health infrastructure, emphasizing continuous governmental efforts toward public welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab government seeks three days more time from SC for compliance of its directive to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Political Tensions Rise: CID Probe Initiated in Contractor's Suicide Case
Fire Erupts at Hospital: Chaos Averted