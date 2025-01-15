TikTok Sets Shutdown Plan as U.S. Ban Looms
TikTok plans to disable its app for U.S. users if a federal ban is enforced. Existing users can still use the app temporarily, while TikTok provides an option to download their data. The app may see a quick recovery if the ban is overturned.
TikTok is preparing to shut down its app for U.S. users this Sunday, coinciding with a potential federal ban unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Sources, preferring to remain anonymous, indicated that TikTok plans to display a message advising users about the ban when attempting to access the app.
The company's shutdown strategy deviates from the legal mandate, which solely prohibits new downloads on Apple and Google stores, allowing current users continued, albeit temporary, access to the service. Additionally, TikTok intends to enable users to download their personal data.
ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is negotiating the timeline of the law that mandates selling U.S. assets by 2025 or facing a national ban. Both TikTok and ByteDance argue that the ban infringes upon First Amendment rights, potentially losing a third of their American users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
