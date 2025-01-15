High-Stakes Drama Unfolds in Beed: The Murder of Santosh Deshmukh

In a tense legal drama, the murder of Santosh Deshmukh has been linked to a high-stakes extortion attempt against an energy company. The Maharashtra Police's Special Investigation Team unveiled these findings in a Beed court, asserting that Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was involved.

The court's decision to remand Karad under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) attracted substantial public attention, with his supporters staging protests and a bandh in parts of Beed district. The allegations, detailed in a remand application, claim Karad conspired with others to extort Rs 2 crore from the Avaada energy company, ultimately leading to Deshmukh's untimely death.

As local tension simmers, Karad's defense lawyer vehemently argues his innocence, dismissed the charges as baseless, and accused the media of influencing the legal proceedings. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Beed amid growing unrest, with citizens demanding justice and clarity over the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)