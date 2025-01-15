High-Stakes Drama Unfolds in Beed: The Murder of Santosh Deshmukh
Santosh Deshmukh was killed over an extortion attempt involving Rs 2 crore with an energy firm, and Walmik Karad, linked to NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was allegedly involved. The Maharashtra Police SIT presented this to a court. Karad's arrest under MCOCA sparked local protests demanding his release.
- Country:
- India
In a tense legal drama, the murder of Santosh Deshmukh has been linked to a high-stakes extortion attempt against an energy company. The Maharashtra Police's Special Investigation Team unveiled these findings in a Beed court, asserting that Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was involved.
The court's decision to remand Karad under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) attracted substantial public attention, with his supporters staging protests and a bandh in parts of Beed district. The allegations, detailed in a remand application, claim Karad conspired with others to extort Rs 2 crore from the Avaada energy company, ultimately leading to Deshmukh's untimely death.
As local tension simmers, Karad's defense lawyer vehemently argues his innocence, dismissed the charges as baseless, and accused the media of influencing the legal proceedings. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Beed amid growing unrest, with citizens demanding justice and clarity over the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Won’t tolerate 'gunda raj' in Beed: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis after Walmik Karad’s surrender before police in extortion case.
Controversy Surrounds Walmik Karad's 15-Day Custody in Extortion Case
Political Intrigue Unveiled: The Santosh Deshmukh Murder and Extortion Case
High Stakes: Ujjwal Nikam Tapped for High-Profile Beed Murder Case
Delhi Court Extends Custody in Gogi Gang Extortion Case