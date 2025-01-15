Major Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Punjab

In a significant crackdown, a Pakistan-linked drug trafficking cartel has been busted in Tarn Taran district, Punjab. Police arrested a key figure, Rashpal Singh, who was found with 5 kg of heroin.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighted that Singh had direct links with multiple Pakistan-based smugglers, who used drones to transport drugs across the border.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to unravel deeper connections and anticipate further arrests and recoveries. Initial operations involved trustworthy intelligence leading to Singh's apprehension and drug seizure.

