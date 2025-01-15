Left Menu

Major Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Punjab

A drug trafficking cartel supported by Pakistan has been dismantled in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, leading to the arrest of Rashpal Singh. The operation uncovered 5 kg of heroin, and investigations revealed the use of drones for drug smuggling. More arrests are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, a Pakistan-linked drug trafficking cartel has been busted in Tarn Taran district, Punjab. Police arrested a key figure, Rashpal Singh, who was found with 5 kg of heroin.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighted that Singh had direct links with multiple Pakistan-based smugglers, who used drones to transport drugs across the border.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to unravel deeper connections and anticipate further arrests and recoveries. Initial operations involved trustworthy intelligence leading to Singh's apprehension and drug seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

