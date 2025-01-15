Left Menu

India Probes Alleged Assassination Plot Against Sikh Activist

India is considering legal action after a probe into U.S. claims of an assassination plot against Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The U.S. alleges an Indian intelligence officer orchestrated the 2023 plan. India's investigation targets organized crime groups and terrorist activities compromising security in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:23 IST
India Probes Alleged Assassination Plot Against Sikh Activist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India announced potential legal action following an investigation into U.S. allegations of an Indian plot to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The move comes after the U.S. accused an Indian intelligence official of orchestrating the failed plot.

The Interior Ministry stated that the panel examined the operations of organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug networks that posed threats to Indian and U.S. security interests. Since initially announcing the inquiry in November 2023, India has mostly remained reticent, even amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with Canada over the murder of another Sikh leader.

In its report, the investigative committee highlighted a suspect with a criminal past and pressed for rapid legal proceedings. While the identity of the person remains undisclosed, the committee's call for swift legal action was endorsed by the United States as a positive initial step. A U.S. indictment revealed in October named Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence official, as the alleged mastermind behind the assassination plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025