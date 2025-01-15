India Probes Alleged Assassination Plot Against Sikh Activist

India announced potential legal action following an investigation into U.S. allegations of an Indian plot to assassinate Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The move comes after the U.S. accused an Indian intelligence official of orchestrating the failed plot.

The Interior Ministry stated that the panel examined the operations of organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug networks that posed threats to Indian and U.S. security interests. Since initially announcing the inquiry in November 2023, India has mostly remained reticent, even amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with Canada over the murder of another Sikh leader.

In its report, the investigative committee highlighted a suspect with a criminal past and pressed for rapid legal proceedings. While the identity of the person remains undisclosed, the committee's call for swift legal action was endorsed by the United States as a positive initial step. A U.S. indictment revealed in October named Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence official, as the alleged mastermind behind the assassination plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)