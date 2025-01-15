U.N. Faces Challenges Delivering Aid to Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations is actively working to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid a ceasefire. Despite its commitment, the U.N.'s efforts are severely hampered by local conditions.

Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, emphasized the necessity of overcoming numerous hurdles, including entry restrictions on goods, safety and security concerns, a breakdown of law and order, and a significant lack of fuel.

Kaneko highlighted that removing these obstacles is essential for the U.N. to maximize its aid efforts and address the needs of the people in Gaza effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)