Drone Debris Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Facility

Debris from Ukrainian drones ignited a fire at an oil storage site in Russia's Voronezh region, according to Governor Alexander Gusev. Emergency services responded promptly, and no casualties have been reported. Russia's Defence Ministry noted that air defence units intercepted four drones in Voronezh and one in Belgorod.

Updated: 16-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:12 IST
Debris from falling Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at an oil storage facility in Russia's southern Voronezh region, regional governor Alexander Gusev reported late on Wednesday.

Gusev communicated via the Telegram messaging app, indicating that emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the affected area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that air defence units successfully destroyed four drones over the Voronezh region and one over the Belgorod region within a 10-minute timeframe.

