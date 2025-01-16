Left Menu

ICRC Poised to Aid Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Effort

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is set to support the Gaza ceasefire agreement and facilitate the return of hostages and detainees. With intentions to escalate humanitarian aid in Gaza, this move follows a pact brokered by the U.S. and Qatar to halt hostilities between Israel and Hamas, ending 15 months of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 02:16 IST


The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has announced its readiness to assist in implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and facilitate the return of hostages and detainees. The declaration came on Wednesday, as the organization's president, Mirjana Spoljaric, emphasized their preparedness to amplify humanitarian efforts in response to urgent needs in Gaza.

A phased agreement to conclude the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was reached on Wednesday. This development, confirmed by officials from the U.S. and Qatar, marks the conclusion of 15 relentless months of violence that have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and further fueled tensions in the Middle East.

The ICRC's involvement is seen as a crucial element in the peace process, providing necessary humanitarian intervention in an area suffering from prolonged conflict. Their potential upscaling of aid seeks to address the dire conditions impacting countless civilians.



