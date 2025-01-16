Justice Recusal Sparks New Dynamics in Coal Scam Cases

In a significant development, Justice K V Viswanathan of the Supreme Court recused himself from the coal scam cases on Thursday due to his previous role as a lawyer in related matters. This decision comes as the Supreme Court prepares to review past orders impacting high court appeals.

The contentious pleas aim to modify earlier restrictions that prevent high courts from addressing appeals against trial court decisions in cases associated with alleged illegal coal block allocations. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna announced the formation of a new three-judge bench to tackle these issues starting February 10.

In 2014, the Supreme Court quashed 214 coal block allocations amidst allegations, mandating trials by a special CBI judge. The latest discussions focus on whether trial stays should strictly go through Supreme Court procedures, highlighting ongoing legal challenges in these high-profile cases.

