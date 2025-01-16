Goa Police Nab Ganja Trafficker in Panaji Bust

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Goa police have successfully apprehended a 28-year-old man in the Panaji area.

The crime branch, acting on intelligence, raided a location in Guirim village, North Goa, on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Rehan, a resident of Bengaluru.

Officers seized 1.02 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh from Rehan, who was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

