Goa Police Nab Ganja Trafficker in Panaji Bust
A 28-year-old man was arrested near Panaji by Goa police for possession of 1.02 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1 lakh. The crime branch carried out a raid in Guirim village, leading to the capture of the accused, Mohammad Rehan from Bengaluru, under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:12 IST
Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Goa police have successfully apprehended a 28-year-old man in the Panaji area.
The crime branch, acting on intelligence, raided a location in Guirim village, North Goa, on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Rehan, a resident of Bengaluru.
Officers seized 1.02 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh from Rehan, who was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
