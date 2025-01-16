Left Menu

Goa Police Nab Ganja Trafficker in Panaji Bust

A 28-year-old man was arrested near Panaji by Goa police for possession of 1.02 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1 lakh. The crime branch carried out a raid in Guirim village, leading to the capture of the accused, Mohammad Rehan from Bengaluru, under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:12 IST
Goa Police Nab Ganja Trafficker in Panaji Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Goa police have successfully apprehended a 28-year-old man in the Panaji area.

The crime branch, acting on intelligence, raided a location in Guirim village, North Goa, on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Rehan, a resident of Bengaluru.

Officers seized 1.02 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh from Rehan, who was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025