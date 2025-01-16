Denmark and the Greenland Dilemma: Business Leaders to Strategize Post-Trump Threats

In response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threats concerning Greenland, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for a meeting with the nation's business leaders. The meeting, slated for Thursday, aims to address the implications of Trump's remarks on military or economic controls over the semi-autonomous island.

During a 45-minute phone conversation with Trump, Frederiksen reinforced Greenland's autonomy, declaring it is up to its people to decide their future. She highlighted the significant contributions of Danish companies to the U.S. economy and stressed the mutual benefits of enhanced trade between the EU and the U.S.

Denmark hosts prominent multinational companies, including Novo Nordisk and Maersk. Addressing trade leaders, Trade and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov urged for constructive dialogue amidst geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen convenes the foreign policy committee in response to unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)