China’s Call for Peace: Welcoming the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed Beijing's support for the newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

He emphasized the importance of the ceasefire being effectively implemented, paving the way for a lasting peace in Gaza.

China, as part of its commitment to global peace efforts, will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and contribute positively to the region's post-war reconstruction.

Guo reiterated China's willingness to collaborate with the international community to promote ongoing peace and stability throughout the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)