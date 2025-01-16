Left Menu

China’s Call for Peace: Welcoming the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

China welcomes the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hopes for a permanent resolution in Gaza. It is committed to providing humanitarian aid and supporting post-war reconstruction. China urges relevant parties to use the ceasefire as a chance to ease tensions and work towards Middle East peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed Beijing's support for the newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

He emphasized the importance of the ceasefire being effectively implemented, paving the way for a lasting peace in Gaza.

China, as part of its commitment to global peace efforts, will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and contribute positively to the region's post-war reconstruction.

Guo reiterated China's willingness to collaborate with the international community to promote ongoing peace and stability throughout the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

