Judicial Dynamics Unfold: Fresh Bench to Tackle High-Profile Coal Scam Appeals

The Supreme Court of India is once again at a pivotal juncture as Supreme Court Justice K V Viswanathan recused himself from hearing coal scam cases. This move has necessitated the formation of a fresh three-judge bench to examine a significant issue arising from restrictive orders dating back to 2014 and 2017, preventing high courts from entertaining appeals in these cases.

The essence of these previous orders was to accelerate trial proceedings and prevent the accused from causing delays by seeking high court intervention. The impending formation of a new bench aims to address this jurisdictional matter decisively, scheduled for the week starting February 10. The question of whether appeals should go to the Supreme Court or regional high courts remains under intense scrutiny.

Legal representatives from the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI have highlighted the complexities of managing multiple ongoing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Clarity is being sought on the extension of 2014 and 2017 orders and whether high court involvement should be expanded, emphasizing the need for streamlined appellate procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)