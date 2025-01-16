Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A Fragile Path to Peace
A tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., seeks to halt a devastating 15-month war. The agreement includes a six-week ceasefire, hostages' release, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, pending Israel's cabinet approval amidst internal political tensions.
A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been brokered after months of intense conflict. The deal, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., promises to halt the 15-month war, ushering a six-week initial ceasefire and a phased Israeli troop withdrawal.
The agreement, yet to be approved by Israel's security cabinet, includes releasing hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, the decision faces internal resistance, with some Israeli ministers threatening to topple the government if the ceasefire proceeds.
Despite celebrations over the ceasefire, violence continues, with recent Israeli airstrikes killing 70 people in Gaza. As humanitarian aid lines up at Gaza's borders, world leaders express optimism, urging quick implementation of the peace deal to restore stability in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hamas
- hostages
- Middle East
- negotiations
- Qatar
- Egypt
- conflict
ALSO READ
Saudi-Syrian Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Chapter in Middle Eastern Politics
Boeing's Plea Deal Turbulence Continues Amid DOJ Negotiations
Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East
Airline Suspensions Highlight Middle East Tensions
Syrian Foreign Minister's Middle East Diplomatic Siege