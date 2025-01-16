Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A Fragile Path to Peace

A tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., seeks to halt a devastating 15-month war. The agreement includes a six-week ceasefire, hostages' release, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, pending Israel's cabinet approval amidst internal political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:14 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A Fragile Path to Peace
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been brokered after months of intense conflict. The deal, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., promises to halt the 15-month war, ushering a six-week initial ceasefire and a phased Israeli troop withdrawal.

The agreement, yet to be approved by Israel's security cabinet, includes releasing hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, the decision faces internal resistance, with some Israeli ministers threatening to topple the government if the ceasefire proceeds.

Despite celebrations over the ceasefire, violence continues, with recent Israeli airstrikes killing 70 people in Gaza. As humanitarian aid lines up at Gaza's borders, world leaders express optimism, urging quick implementation of the peace deal to restore stability in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025