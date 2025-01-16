Gaza Ceasefire Deal: A Fragile Path to Peace

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been brokered after months of intense conflict. The deal, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., promises to halt the 15-month war, ushering a six-week initial ceasefire and a phased Israeli troop withdrawal.

The agreement, yet to be approved by Israel's security cabinet, includes releasing hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, the decision faces internal resistance, with some Israeli ministers threatening to topple the government if the ceasefire proceeds.

Despite celebrations over the ceasefire, violence continues, with recent Israeli airstrikes killing 70 people in Gaza. As humanitarian aid lines up at Gaza's borders, world leaders express optimism, urging quick implementation of the peace deal to restore stability in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)