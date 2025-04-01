Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and al-Sisi Discuss Middle East Challenges

In a recent diplomatic conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to address pressing issues in the Middle East.

The two leaders focused on the ongoing military efforts against Iranian-supported Houthi forces in Yemen, a topic of global significance given the region's instability.

Additionally, the discussion ventured into exploring possible solutions to the enduring tensions in Gaza. President Trump expressed confidence in the productive nature of their dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)