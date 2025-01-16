Left Menu

Heroic CRPF Dog Saves Troops in Chhattisgarh

A CRPF dog named Endro was seriously injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal patrol in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The three-year-old Belgian Shepherd saved troops' lives and is receiving medical care. CRPF relies on trained dogs for operations in Left Wing Extremism areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:44 IST
Heroic CRPF Dog Saves Troops in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a courageous act, Endro, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dog, was seriously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Official reports revealed that the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 pm on Wednesday near Chhinagelur village, where Endro, a three-year-old male Belgian Shepherd, suffered a leg fracture.

Despite his injury, Endro's quick response saved the lives of troops from the 'Alpha' company of the 229th battalion. The canine hero is currently receiving medical attention in the nearby Bijapur district. CRPF employs such skilled dogs for detecting IEDs across Left Wing Extremism-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025