Heroic CRPF Dog Saves Troops in Chhattisgarh
A CRPF dog named Endro was seriously injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal patrol in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The three-year-old Belgian Shepherd saved troops' lives and is receiving medical care. CRPF relies on trained dogs for operations in Left Wing Extremism areas.
- Country:
- India
In a courageous act, Endro, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dog, was seriously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.
Official reports revealed that the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 pm on Wednesday near Chhinagelur village, where Endro, a three-year-old male Belgian Shepherd, suffered a leg fracture.
Despite his injury, Endro's quick response saved the lives of troops from the 'Alpha' company of the 229th battalion. The canine hero is currently receiving medical attention in the nearby Bijapur district. CRPF employs such skilled dogs for detecting IEDs across Left Wing Extremism-affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- dog
- IED
- blast
- Sukma
- Chhattisgarh
- anti-Naxal
- Endro
- Belgian Shepherd
- patrol
ALSO READ
Explosive Discovery: Naxal IEDs Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
Unity Mall: Revolutionizing Local Economies in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Baghel Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta
Tragic Murder of TV Journalist Sparks Outcry in Chhattisgarh
Murder Mystery in Chhattisgarh: Journalist Found Dead