Heroic CRPF Dog Saves Troops in Chhattisgarh

In a courageous act, Endro, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dog, was seriously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Official reports revealed that the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 pm on Wednesday near Chhinagelur village, where Endro, a three-year-old male Belgian Shepherd, suffered a leg fracture.

Despite his injury, Endro's quick response saved the lives of troops from the 'Alpha' company of the 229th battalion. The canine hero is currently receiving medical attention in the nearby Bijapur district. CRPF employs such skilled dogs for detecting IEDs across Left Wing Extremism-affected regions.

