Notorious Gang Sharpshooter Arrested in Delhi
Delhi Police have captured a 23-year-old gang sharpshooter named Mohit, alias Shooter, in Dwarka. He was involved in a 2019 murder and extortion plans. Wanted by other gang members, he was found with a firearm. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections and crimes.
Delhi Police have made a significant arrest, apprehending a 23-year-old suspected gang sharpshooter in Dwarka, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.
Following a tip-off, officers detained Mohit, also known as Shooter, near Chander Shekhar Azad Park in Kakraula village on January 9. Police revealed that Mohit was under instructions from gang member Om Parkash Jharodia to intimidate local businessmen and extort money.
Mohit, previously implicated in the 2019 murder of village Sarpanch Satbir in Haryana, was caught with a loaded country-made pistol at the time of his arrest, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh. Mohit has admitted to his role in the murder on the orders of Kala Jatheri.
