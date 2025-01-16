Left Menu

Norway and France Forge Stronger Defense Ties

Norway and France have formalized their intent to deepen defense and security policy cooperation, marking a significant step towards stronger bilateral relations. The agreement was signed in Oslo by Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram and French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Updated: 16-01-2025 17:53 IST
  Country:
  • Norway

In a move signaling strengthened defense relations, Norway and France have signed a letter of intent to enhance their military and security policy cooperation, according to the Norwegian defense ministry.

During a meeting in Oslo, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram and his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, officially penned the agreement.

The accord reflects growing bilateral ties and mutual interests in ensuring regional and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

