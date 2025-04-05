Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Forge Historic Defence Pact for Strategic Cooperation

India and Sri Lanka signed a historic defence cooperation pact, signifying strategic ties between the nations. This agreement, part of seven key deals, was signed by PM Modi and President Dissanayake, emphasizing mutual security interests. The pact aims to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub and enhance bilateral collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a landmark move, India and Sri Lanka have officially signed a defence cooperation pact, highlighting a new era of strategic ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake sealed the deal on Saturday, marking a crucial step towards enhanced bilateral relations.

This comprehensive agreement, forming part of seven key accords, comes nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force's intervention in Sri Lanka. It underscores the nations' intertwined security interests, with President Dissanayake assuring Sri Lanka's support for India's security concerns.

Beyond defence, the two countries agreed to develop Trincomalee into an energy hub and launched the Sampur solar power project, reflecting a broader collaboration agenda. These developments underscore Sri Lanka's special place in India's regional priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

