India-Sri Lanka Forge Historic Defence Pact for Strategic Cooperation

In a landmark move, India and Sri Lanka have officially signed a defence cooperation pact, highlighting a new era of strategic ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake sealed the deal on Saturday, marking a crucial step towards enhanced bilateral relations.

This comprehensive agreement, forming part of seven key accords, comes nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force's intervention in Sri Lanka. It underscores the nations' intertwined security interests, with President Dissanayake assuring Sri Lanka's support for India's security concerns.

Beyond defence, the two countries agreed to develop Trincomalee into an energy hub and launched the Sampur solar power project, reflecting a broader collaboration agenda. These developments underscore Sri Lanka's special place in India's regional priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)