Tragic School Stabbing in Slovakia: Two Dead
A knife attack at a school in Spisska Stara Ves, eastern Slovakia, left two people dead and another critically injured. Emergency response teams are on-site, assessing the situation. The total number of injuries has not yet been confirmed.
An unsettling tragedy unfolded at a school in eastern Slovakia, where a student reportedly launched a knife attack that claimed two lives, according to broadcaster TA3.
The violent incident occurred in the town of Spisska Stara Ves, as confirmed by the TASR agency. Emergency responders are actively working to manage the situation, with one person still in critical condition.
The exact number of injured individuals remains uncertain, as authorities continue to gather information about the full extent of the attack.
