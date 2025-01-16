Tragic School Stabbing in Slovakia: Two Dead

An unsettling tragedy unfolded at a school in eastern Slovakia, where a student reportedly launched a knife attack that claimed two lives, according to broadcaster TA3.

The violent incident occurred in the town of Spisska Stara Ves, as confirmed by the TASR agency. Emergency responders are actively working to manage the situation, with one person still in critical condition.

The exact number of injured individuals remains uncertain, as authorities continue to gather information about the full extent of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)