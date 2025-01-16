Left Menu

India Hails Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Deal Sparks Hope for Peace

India welcomes the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. The agreement, supported by international mediators, is expected to lead to humanitarian aid for Gaza. Although full details are pending, it's a significant step towards peace, diplomacy, and the release of captives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:18 IST
India Hails Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Deal Sparks Hope for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed a warm welcome to the recent announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement concerning Gaza, brokered between Israel and Hamas.

International mediators, including the US and Qatar, have confirmed the deal which aims to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Hopes are high that the agreement will usher in a new chapter of peace, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza and fostering the path back to dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025