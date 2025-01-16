India Hails Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Deal Sparks Hope for Peace
India welcomes the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. The agreement, supported by international mediators, is expected to lead to humanitarian aid for Gaza. Although full details are pending, it's a significant step towards peace, diplomacy, and the release of captives.
- India
India has expressed a warm welcome to the recent announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement concerning Gaza, brokered between Israel and Hamas.
International mediators, including the US and Qatar, have confirmed the deal which aims to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
Hopes are high that the agreement will usher in a new chapter of peace, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza and fostering the path back to dialogue and diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
