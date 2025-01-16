India Hails Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Deal Sparks Hope for Peace

India has expressed a warm welcome to the recent announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement concerning Gaza, brokered between Israel and Hamas.

International mediators, including the US and Qatar, have confirmed the deal which aims to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Hopes are high that the agreement will usher in a new chapter of peace, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza and fostering the path back to dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)