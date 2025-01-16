Court Limits Revanna's Access to Digital Evidence in High-Profile Case

The Karnataka High Court made a significant ruling on Thursday, stating that suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in multiple sexual assault allegations, cannot examine digital evidence pertaining to other women in cases against him. The court restricted his access to only the evidence directly linked to the current complainant.

Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected Revanna's appeal for all collected digital evidence, asserting that the judicial process cannot be manipulated in his favor. The judge emphasized the importance of safeguarding the privacy of other potential victims involved in the investigation.

Revanna, who has been accused in several separate offenses of rape and criminal intimidation, sought extensive digital records. However, the court prioritized legal protocols and victim protection over his claims. Meanwhile, the prosecution suggests Revanna's motions aim to hinder trial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)