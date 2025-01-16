Patna High Court Demands Answers in BPSC Exam Scandal

The Patna High Court on Thursday took a decisive step, directing the Bihar government and state public service commission to file detailed counter affidavits regarding multiple petitions challenging the legitimacy of the Combined Competitive Exams conducted last month.

Justice Arvind Singh Chandel ruled that the results of the December 13 exams would be contingent on the resolution of these petitions, setting January 31 as the next date for a court hearing. Despite requests from petitioners for interim relief, the court refrained from granting such measures.

The controversy centers around claims of widespread irregularities, including a paper leak, leading the court to scrutinize the manner in which the exams were conducted. Allegations have surfaced concerning inadequate security measures, with some test centers allegedly failing to follow standard operating procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)