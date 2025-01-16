Legal Battle: Narayan Sai's Wife Demands Maintenance

Janaki Harpalani, the wife of Narayan Sai, has taken legal steps to secure seven years of outstanding maintenance payments from her husband. Narayan Sai, son of the jailed self-proclaimed godman Asaram, is currently serving a life sentence in Surat, Gujarat, for his involvement in a rape case.

In 2018, the Family Court ordered Sai to provide Rs 50,000 monthly to Janaki, who resides in Indore. However, the payments have not been made, and the total due has now reached Rs 53 lakh, including various expenses.

Janaki's lawyer, Vandana Parihar, suggests that the due amount could be recovered by auctioning Narayan Sai's properties. The family court will hear the case again on January 29, and Janaki remains hopeful for a favorable verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)