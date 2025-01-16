Left Menu

Legal Battle: Narayan Sai's Wife Demands Maintenance

Narayan Sai's wife, Janaki, is seeking seven years of unpaid maintenance from her husband, who is jailed for life in a rape case. Despite a 2018 court order for monthly payments, nothing has been paid. Her lawyer suggests property seizure to fulfill the obligation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Janaki Harpalani, the wife of Narayan Sai, has taken legal steps to secure seven years of outstanding maintenance payments from her husband. Narayan Sai, son of the jailed self-proclaimed godman Asaram, is currently serving a life sentence in Surat, Gujarat, for his involvement in a rape case.

In 2018, the Family Court ordered Sai to provide Rs 50,000 monthly to Janaki, who resides in Indore. However, the payments have not been made, and the total due has now reached Rs 53 lakh, including various expenses.

Janaki's lawyer, Vandana Parihar, suggests that the due amount could be recovered by auctioning Narayan Sai's properties. The family court will hear the case again on January 29, and Janaki remains hopeful for a favorable verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

