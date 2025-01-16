Left Menu

Tragic Attack in Slovak High School: Community in Shock

A student at a northern Slovak high school fatally attacked a teacher and a classmate, injuring another. Emergency services confirmed two deaths and one injury. The suspect, an 18-year-old male student, was detained soon after the incident in Spisska Stara Ves, near the Polish border.

A high school in northern Slovakia faced a tragedy when a student fatally attacked a female teacher and a classmate with a knife, while injuring another classmate, officials reported on Thursday. The incident unfolded at a school in Spisska Stara Ves, a small town near the Polish border.

According to Danka Capakova, a spokesperson for the emergency services, the victims included a 51-year-old teacher and an 18-year-old student, both female. An 18-year-old woman was also injured in this rare act of violence in Slovakia. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok identified the victims as a teacher and two classmates.

The 18-year-old suspect, believed to have carried out the attack, was promptly detained by police. The event has stirred the Slovak community, drawing parallels to an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister last May, a stark reminder of the rarity of such violent incidents in the country.

