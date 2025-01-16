Left Menu

China Urges ASEAN Crackdown on Telecom Fraud

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Southeast Asian countries to intensify efforts against online gambling and telecom fraud. The increase in fraud cases in the Thai-Myanmar region poses threats to citizens, with China emphasizing enhanced cooperation with ASEAN for improved regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:28 IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for decisive action from Southeast Asian countries to combat rising online gambling and telecom fraud. Speaking on Thursday, Wang appealed to "relevant" nations to take responsibility in curbing these issues, particularly along the Thai-Myanmar border, where such crimes are prevalent.

Wang emphasized that China is prepared to collaborate with ASEAN nations to enhance law enforcement and ensure regional security. His remarks underline China's growing concern over telecom fraud and human trafficking in Southeast Asia, prompting Beijing to seek stronger coordination with ASEAN to tackle cross-border crime.

Chinese tourists, who are vital for the economy of Southeast Asian countries, may be deterred due to increasing fraud and trafficking issues. Reports of Chinese nationals being misled and trafficked have emerged, with significant numbers being held and later rescued in scam centers. Efforts to address these problems are ongoing, with Thailand and Myanmar taking steps to improve security for foreign tourists.

