Aam Aadmi Party MLA Praises Goa's Development: A Political Harmony

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas on Thursday commended Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from the BJP for advancements in his constituency, likening him to the state's first Chief Minister, Dayanand Bandodkar.

Viegas expressed his appreciation during the inauguration event of a sewage treatment plant in Colva, part of the Benaulim Assembly constituency that he represents. He acknowledged Sawant's role in facilitating development projects despite their political affiliations.

The AAP MLA highlighted Sawant's ability to prioritize progress over politics, facilitating the execution of initiatives in the AAP-led constituency, contributing to the vision of 'Brand Goa'.

