Aam Aadmi Party MLA Praises Goa's Development: A Political Harmony

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas praised Goa CM Pramod Sawant for development efforts in Benaulim, despite their political differences. Viegas likened Sawant to Goa's first CM Dayanand Bandodkar, crediting him with supporting various projects and keeping politics separate from development. The cooperation has bolstered 'Brand Goa'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:55 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas on Thursday commended Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from the BJP for advancements in his constituency, likening him to the state's first Chief Minister, Dayanand Bandodkar.

Viegas expressed his appreciation during the inauguration event of a sewage treatment plant in Colva, part of the Benaulim Assembly constituency that he represents. He acknowledged Sawant's role in facilitating development projects despite their political affiliations.

The AAP MLA highlighted Sawant's ability to prioritize progress over politics, facilitating the execution of initiatives in the AAP-led constituency, contributing to the vision of 'Brand Goa'.

