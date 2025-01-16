Sanders Pushes H-1B Reform to Protect American Jobs

Senator Bernie Sanders has intensified his campaign against the H-1B visa program, arguing that it unfairly displaces well-paid American workers. On the Senate floor, he proposed an amendment aimed at making it more costly for corporations to employ foreign guest workers over domestic employees.

The amendment, part of the Laken Riley Act, intends to safeguard American jobs by doubling H-1B fees and ensuring guest worker wages align with local standards. Sanders claims the current system allows companies to capitalize on cheaper foreign labor, which undermines American wage standards.

Sanders also criticized industry leaders like Elon Musk for supporting the status quo. He cited data showing large firms laid off thousands of Americans while employing a significant number of H-1B workers, underscoring the need for reform to maintain fair employment practices in technology and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)