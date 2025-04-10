Indigenous Protest Against Land Rights Legislation in Brazil: A Battle for Ancestral Lands
Thousands of Indigenous people in Brazil are protesting legislation that threatens their land rights. The 2023 law, supported by the farm lobby, is being contested in the Supreme Court. Indigenous groups demand recognition of their ancestral lands, as battles between tribes and farmers have intensified.
In Brazil's capital, thousands of Indigenous people are gathering to challenge a new law that jeopardizes their land rights. This legislation, backed by the influential farm lobby, risks preventing some tribes from reclaiming their ancestral lands.
The conflict over the 2023 law, which Indigenous groups argue contravenes their constitutional rights, is under Supreme Court review. Justice Gilmar Mendes, who previously established a conciliation chamber, is at the center of the dispute. Indigenous leaders like APIB have criticized this chamber, seeing it as a disrespectful move against their communities.
While some Indigenous factions have supported dialogue, others carry grievances stemming from historical struggles, including violent clashes over land claims. The Guarani Kaiowa, expelled in the 1950s, highlight the urgency of demarcating their land to prevent further violence and secure their future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
