Supreme Court Verdict Limits Governors' Power Over State Legislation

The Supreme Court ruled that Tamil Nadu's Governor cannot obstruct bills already passed by the state legislature, emphasizing Governors' role as advisors, not obstacles. The decision deemed ten bills immediately effective, and DMK criticized the BJP's influence over Governors to undermine state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:03 IST
Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the state of Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a landmark verdict limiting the powers of Governors in relation to state legislation. Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing Tamil Nadu, highlighted the Court's directive for Governors to serve as advisors, rather than obstructing state legislature processes.

The ruling deemed ten bills, previously reserved by Governor R N Ravi for presidential assent, as effectively passed under Article 142. This decision circumvents the need for further gubernatorial approval, after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) criticized the BJP's potential misuse of the Governor's office to hinder opposition-led state governments.

Furthermore, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused the BJP of undermining state governments through the Governor's office. He emphasized that the judgment should serve as a warning to other Governors across India not to delay bills for prolonged periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

