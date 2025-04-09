Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out at BJP Over Anti-Freedom Legislation and Economic Challenges

In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday labeled the Waqf (Amendment) Act as 'anti-Constitution', asserting that it undermines religious freedom. Speaking during an AICC session by the Sabarmati river, Gandhi cautioned that the BJP and RSS could extend their clampdown to minorities like Christians and Sikhs.

Highlighting economic challenges, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of caving in to pressure from former US President Donald Trump concerning tariff impositions. 'Did you see the photograph of PM Modi hugging Trump?' Gandhi quipped, insisting the administration is deflecting to avoid addressing these critical economic issues.

Further addressing party agenda, Gandhi vowed to empower District Congress Committees, advocating for a comprehensive caste census to expand reservation limits. He maintained that the fight against the BJP's ideology is fundamentally a defense of the Constitution, urging supporters to rely on 'truth and the love of the people.'

(With inputs from agencies.)