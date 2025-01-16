Left Menu

Hecklers Disrupt Blinken's Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced multiple interruptions from hecklers during an announcement on the Israel-Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. The protesters, including independent journalist Sam Husseini, criticized U.S. policy, with Husseini being removed after calling Blinken a criminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:22 IST
Hecklers Disrupt Blinken's Gaza Ceasefire Announcement
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers during a news conference about a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza. The disturbances occurred inside the State Department briefing room on Thursday, where the Secretary was delivering his remarks.

The most notable disruption came from independent journalist Sam Husseini, who shouted 'Criminal! You belong in The Hague,' referring to the International Criminal Court. His outburst highlighted growing criticism of the U.S. policy regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Security personnel swiftly removed Husseini after his interruption, but Blinken faced similar heckling at least two more times during the briefing, indicating heightened tensions surrounding U.S. diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025