Hecklers Disrupt Blinken's Gaza Ceasefire Announcement
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced multiple interruptions from hecklers during an announcement on the Israel-Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. The protesters, including independent journalist Sam Husseini, criticized U.S. policy, with Husseini being removed after calling Blinken a criminal.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers during a news conference about a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza. The disturbances occurred inside the State Department briefing room on Thursday, where the Secretary was delivering his remarks.
The most notable disruption came from independent journalist Sam Husseini, who shouted 'Criminal! You belong in The Hague,' referring to the International Criminal Court. His outburst highlighted growing criticism of the U.S. policy regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Security personnel swiftly removed Husseini after his interruption, but Blinken faced similar heckling at least two more times during the briefing, indicating heightened tensions surrounding U.S. diplomatic efforts.
