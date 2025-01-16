Punjab Police Enhance Security at Railway Stations Ahead of Republic Day

Amid Republic Day preparations, Punjab Police bolstered security measures by carrying out extensive checks at railway stations across the state on Thursday. Directed by DGP Gaurav Yadav, the operation, which took place from 1 pm to 3 pm, led to the detention of 173 individuals considered suspicious, according to a senior police officer.

A total of 3,299 individuals were frisked, while special teams, aided by sniffer dogs, ensured vigilance at these critical transit points. The operation reflected a comprehensive security plan aimed at thwarting potential threats while maintaining a positive interaction with the public.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla confirmed the presence of over 2,300 personnel, organized into 250 teams, to observe the security measures. Despite the scale of the operation, the personnel were instructed to carry out checks courteously, prioritizing the comfort of regular commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)