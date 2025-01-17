Suspicious Package Distraction Before Euroleague Clash

Authorities temporarily closed the Adidas Arena before Thursday's Euroleague basketball game between Paris and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv after discovering a suspicious package outside the venue.

A police officer informed Reuters that a security perimeter was established and a bomb-sniffing dog was deployed to inspect a food delivery package left on a bike. The package was deemed non-threatening and destroyed on site, allowing spectators to enter around half an hour later.

The Euroleague Round 22 match was already marked as high-risk by the French National Division for the Fight against Hooliganism, part of the Ministry of the Interior, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire agreement the day before, potentially ending a prolonged 15-month conflict that has destabilized the Middle East.

