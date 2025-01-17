Left Menu

Suspicious Package Distraction Before Euroleague Clash

A Euroleague basketball game between Paris and Maccabi Tel Aviv faced a security scare when a suspicious package was found at the Adidas Arena. The package, ultimately found harmless, led to a temporary lockdown. This occurred amid heightened security due to recent geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:04 IST
Suspicious Package Distraction Before Euroleague Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities temporarily closed the Adidas Arena before Thursday's Euroleague basketball game between Paris and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv after discovering a suspicious package outside the venue.

A police officer informed Reuters that a security perimeter was established and a bomb-sniffing dog was deployed to inspect a food delivery package left on a bike. The package was deemed non-threatening and destroyed on site, allowing spectators to enter around half an hour later.

The Euroleague Round 22 match was already marked as high-risk by the French National Division for the Fight against Hooliganism, part of the Ministry of the Interior, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire agreement the day before, potentially ending a prolonged 15-month conflict that has destabilized the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025