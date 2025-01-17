Suspicious Package Distraction Before Euroleague Clash
A Euroleague basketball game between Paris and Maccabi Tel Aviv faced a security scare when a suspicious package was found at the Adidas Arena. The package, ultimately found harmless, led to a temporary lockdown. This occurred amid heightened security due to recent geopolitical tensions between Israel and Hamas.
Authorities temporarily closed the Adidas Arena before Thursday's Euroleague basketball game between Paris and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv after discovering a suspicious package outside the venue.
A police officer informed Reuters that a security perimeter was established and a bomb-sniffing dog was deployed to inspect a food delivery package left on a bike. The package was deemed non-threatening and destroyed on site, allowing spectators to enter around half an hour later.
The Euroleague Round 22 match was already marked as high-risk by the French National Division for the Fight against Hooliganism, part of the Ministry of the Interior, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire agreement the day before, potentially ending a prolonged 15-month conflict that has destabilized the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)