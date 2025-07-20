President Vladimir Putin of Russia has expressed willingness to pursue a peace settlement in Ukraine, though with a focus on achieving Moscow's strategic objectives. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated this stance in an interview with state television, emphasizing the complexity and commitment required in reaching a peaceful resolution.

The world has become accustomed to the often bold rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov noted, but he acknowledged Trump's continuous search for a peace deal regarding Ukraine. This relationship marks a balancing act between diplomatic efforts and geopolitical interests.

Following the latest developments, President Trump strengthened his position on Russia by pledging new military aid to Ukraine, including advanced defense systems. He also issued a 50-day ultimatum to Russia to agree to a ceasefire, with further sanctions on the table if the deadline is not met.

