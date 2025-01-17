Security Scare at Euroleague Game Amid Ceasefire Debate

The Euroleague basketball game between Paris and Maccabi Tel Aviv faced a delay due to a security threat, when a suspicious package was found outside the Adidas Arena on Thursday. The police quickly cordoned off the area, ensuring no one was allowed inside until a canine unit inspected the package.

The package, later destroyed on-site, was confirmed to be harmless, allowing spectators into the venue after a brief delay. Organized by the French National Division for the Fight against Hooliganism, the match was marked high-risk, attributed to existing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Coinciding with a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the event witnessed mixed reactions. While some gathered to protest the game, others celebrated the cessation of hostilities. Despite the ceasefire, some, like engineer Houssam Mahjoubi, continued their opposition to the match, voicing broader demands for peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)